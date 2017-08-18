Police on Long Island shot and killed a dog after it went on a rampage with another dog through a neighborhood, biting three people, police say.

Nassau County police say they were called to the area of Newbridge Road and James Street in Hicksville Friday afternoon after two women walking there reported being attacked by two large dogs. Officers arrived and found the two dogs running around and then charging into an open door at a home on Williams Street, police say.

Police followed the dogs into the home and heard yelling and screaming, and found one of the dogs growling and barking at a 63-year-old man, then biting him, police said.

That dog then started to approach a woman holding a baby, and the police officer stepped in front of the dog to protect the woman and child, police said. The dog lunged toward the officer, who fired his gun, killing the dog.

The second dog was secured outside the Williams Street home and taken away by animal control.

The three people bitten by the dogs were taken to a local hospital to be treated, police said.

The owner of the dog, Chiranjeev Roddey, was issued tickets for failing to control a dog and having an unlicensed dog.