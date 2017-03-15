Museum of the Dog Relocating to NYC

FILE: This Sept. 21, 2014 photo shows a wall of artwork at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in Queeny Park in St. Louis. . The museum is filled with dog art _ paintings, sculptures, porcelain figures and more _ and visitors are allowed to bring leashed dogs along on their visits. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Calling all dog lovers: the American Kennel Club is bringing its Museum of the Dog to New York City.

The museum, which is currently in St. Louis, features collections of dog art. It was founded in New York City in 1982 but moved to St. Louis in 1987 and has been there ever since.

"New York City presents a new chapter for the future of the Museum of the Dog," said Candy Caciolo, chair of the board for the AKC Museum of the Dog. "We look forward to the growth and expansion of the museum as we show the world the artistic beauty of the purebred dog."

The museum is expected to open in midtown in 2018.