Dog Found Abandoned, Tied to Pole on Long Island: SPCA

A dog was found abandoned and tied to a pole on Long Island.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, the dog, a 10-year-old puggle named Mama, was found alone and tied to a pole near a Walgreens in Patchogue.

The SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for ditching the dog.

Mama was taken to an area vet hospital. A puggle is a crossbreed between a pug and a beagle.

The SPCA urges anyone who recognizes the dog to call them at 631-382-7722.