Dog Found Abandoned, Tied to Pole on Long Island: SPCA
OLY-NY

Dog Found Abandoned, Tied to Pole on Long Island: SPCA

    Dog Found Abandoned, Tied to Pole on Long Island: SPCA
    Suffolk County SPCA
    Mama, a 10-year-old puggle found abandoned.

    A dog was found abandoned and tied to a pole on Long Island.

    According to the Suffolk County SPCA, the dog, a 10-year-old puggle named Mama, was found alone and tied to a pole near a Walgreens in Patchogue.

    The SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for ditching the dog.

    Mama was taken to an area vet hospital. A puggle is a crossbreed between a pug and a beagle.

    The SPCA urges anyone who recognizes the dog to call them at 631-382-7722.

    Published 2 hours ago

