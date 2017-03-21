A dog attacked five people in New Jersey Tuesday morning, biting a 10-year-old boy and his family and then mauling a woman in an apartment parking lot when they opened the door to get it out, authorities say. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A dog attacked five people in New Jersey Tuesday morning, biting a 10-year-old boy and his family and then mauling a woman in an apartment parking lot when they opened the door to get it out, authorities say.

Police say the boy's uncle had just gotten the pit bull the night before. The former owner gave the family the dog two days after the canine bit his wife, though it wasn't clear if the uncle knew of the prior attack.

When the 10-year-old boy asked his uncle to see the new pup, the uncle opened the door of his bedroom at the Brighton Arms apartment complex and the dog jumped at the child, biting his arm and attacking the uncle and the boy's mother as well, police said.

Desperate to get the dog out of the house, the family opened the door and the dog ran out, pouncing on a woman in the complex parking lot moments after she had dropped off her baby at another unit, police said.

The woman's nephew jumped on the dog and, with the help of police, was able to get it off the woman. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to survive, authorities said. Three of the other victims also went to the hospital; they were expected to be OK.

The dog is in the hands of the SPCA.