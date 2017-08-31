Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene. The injured agent was seen getting onto a stretcher under his own power as officers clad in bullet-resistant vests stood by.

A federal agent was shot in the foot by an on-duty police officer who opened fire on a dog that charged a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force that was executing an arrest warrant in Jersey City early Friday, according to a law enforcement sources familiar with the case.



Sources say the cop, assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service, fired four shots at the dog as the animal ran toward the federal task force members outside a home on Bayview Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The dog was killed. The injured agent was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.







The NYPD was at the scene because the crime in question happened in New York City, but the suspect also had a probation violation in Hudson County, a law enforcement source said. Details on the robbery weren't immediately available; the suspect was taken into custody, the source confirmed.

