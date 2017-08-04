Municipal meter parking fees will be waived for disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients in New Jersey.

Disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients are now exempt from fees at all municipal parking meters in New Jersey.

The state's Motor Vehicle Commission made the announcement Thursday alongside representatives from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and local veterans groups.

The veterans will be able to waive the parking fees once they obtain one of the placards that are now available for those who qualify.

The placards can only be used in vehicles that are owned by the veteran and are only valid when the placard holder is either a driver or a passenger. The placards must also be renewed every three years, according to the MVC.

“This placard honors the service and sacrifices these individuals have made in service to our country, and the MVC is committed to recognizing our veterans and making life easier for them where we can,” MVC Chairman Raymond Martinez said.

Veterans interested in obtaining the placard need to provide proof of disabled veteran or Purple Heart recipient status, according to the MVC.

Eligible veterans can receive the placard for free by mail or at any MVC agency in the state.

You can find more information here.







