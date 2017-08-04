Power Problems Cause Headaches for NJ Transit Riders - NBC New York
Power Problems Cause Headaches for NJ Transit Riders

    Power Problems Cause Headaches for NJ Transit Riders
    NJ Transit riders are facing delays and suspensions Friday morning due to Amtrak signal and power problems. 

    Train service to and from Penn Station was delayed about 15 minutes due to Amtrak signal problems between Newark and Secaucus, an NJ Transit spokeswoman says. 

    A power problem at Jersey Avenue has also suspended NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor service there. Passengers on a disabled NJ Transit train have since been transferred to another train. 

    This is a developing story.

    Earlier Friday:

    The Friday commute at the Lincoln Tunnel turned into the Friday parking lot after a disabled vehicle snarled traffic. 

    The Port Authority warned of delays around 8:10 a.m. after the apparent breakdown. Though the alert was lifted in a matter of minutes, delays had already piled up.

    Live traffic cameras showed a sea of cars at a standstill on the New Jersey side entering the tunnel toward New York City. 

    NJ511 reported 40-minute delays crossing into the city. 

