Owner of Defunct 'Dirty Dancing' Resort Seeks Clean-up Help

    File Photo
    "Dirty Dancing," starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, first premiered in 1987.

    The owner of the now-defunct Catskills resort that inspired the film "Dirty Dancing" is seeking government help in cleaning up contamination left behind during the property's glory days.

    A subsidiary of Westchester-based Cappelli Enterprises has asked the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to designate the former Grossinger's resort site a brownfield, according to the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

    Such a designation would make the dilapidated property eligible for state aid in removing contamination from underground fuel tanks, dry-cleaning chemicals and other resort-related operations.

    The owner wants to demolish the last remaining buildings and construct a 300-room hotel and housing complex.

    Grossinger's was the most famous of the Catskills' old Borscht Belt resorts, operating for nearly 70 years before closing in 1986, a year before "Dirty Dancing" was released.


    Published 39 minutes ago

