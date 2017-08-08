The New York scented candle from Diptyque.

How do you capture the aroma of a city that produces 12,000 tons of trash every day?

Luxury fragrance company Diptyque is creating an exclusive New York City candle that has elicited strong mixed reactions on social media.

The Paris-based company, which also produces perfumes, cosmetics and skin care, retails its candles from $34 to $295.

Some customers expressed their enthusiasm over the new candle, hoping it has the essence of iconic New York foods like pizza, bagels, Halal meat, or roasted nuts.

However, the majority of people seemed unimpressed or skeptical about the aroma of New York.

Common guesses about the scent included rats, urine, smoke, sweat, hot garbage, and subways in the heat.

Other tweets referred to the quirky sights and smells of the city — the only-in-New-York incidents like the pizza rat or a stray shoe on the street.

Others had more abstract ideas about the scent, like despair and gentrification.

Diptyque also recently announced a London candle which they specified will smell like flowers.

“To celebrate Westbourne Grove boutique reopening, diptyque proposes a London exclusive candle; a flower market encapsulated,” the company tweeted.

The company hasn’t confirmed if the London and New York candles are part of a city-themed series in the making, but some people are hoping not.