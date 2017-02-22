Save the Date: Brooklyn's Own Restaurant Week Is Coming Soon

Lauren Scala heads to three restaurants that are just as good for you, as they are delicious. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

New York City's restaurant week is over until the summer, but foodies across the five boroughs should mark their calendars for Brooklyn's version of the delectable dining event.

Dozens of eateries plan to participate in Dine In Brooklyn 2017, which kicks off Monday, March 20 and runs through March 30. Specials will include $28 prix fixe three-course dinners, $15 two-course lunches and $12 weekend brunch, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Restaurants are still being added to the list, but participants thus far include Park Slope's Sugarcane, a Caribbean delight, downtown's Hill Country Barbecue Market, Blue Agave Restaurant, offering a Latin flavor in Bay Ridge, Crown Heights' Brooklyn Artisan Bakehouse and Marine Park's Buckley's Restaurant, featuring good old American cuisine.

Tantalize your taste buds and check out participating restaurants using the interactive map on the event's website.

"Our restaurants fuel our borough’s economic engine, and this event is an opportunity to support their continued growth while encouraging diners to discover – or rediscover – their favorite Brooklyn dish," Adams said.

Brooklyn has had a restaurant week since 2004, with more than 300 participating restaurants.