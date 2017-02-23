A New Jersey police officer has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the evidence room at the South Amboy Police Department.

Detective Matthew Barcheski was charged with theft and a related count of official misconduct for allegedly pocketing $3,000 in various amounts from the department's evidence storage room over a period of time, officials from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The 39-year-old has been a police officer with the department since 2005 and served as a member of the Middlesex County Special Operations Response team until recent times. Officials say he began his career as a Middlesex County Sheriff's Officer in 2003.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call Detective Chiorello of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3848.

