A design studio in New York is proposing to build the world’s tallest wooden structure in the middle of Central Park. DFA Studio says the Central Park Tower would double as a tourist attraction and a filtration system for the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir. “Using wind power, sustainable building solutions and a water filtration system, DFA’s Central Park Tower would clean the polluted water of the reservoir,” DFA says. Rising 712 feet over the park, the tower would also “allow visitors to take in the views as they spiral up the ramp, culminating at the 360-degree viewing platform.”