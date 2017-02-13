Derek and Hannah Jeter Are Expecting Their First Child

Derek Jeter is going to be a dad.

Hannah Jeter, wife of the 42-year-old former Yankees shortstop, announced Monday on The Players Tribune -- a sports journalism site founded by her husband -- that the couple is expecting a daughter in May.

Derek Jeter already has a name in mind, Hannah Jeter wrote in a lengthy ode to her husband on the site. He's pretty set on it, but "we'll see."

Hannah Jeter said she and her husband recognize their child will be born into an "extraordinary situation," but want their little girl -- and any possible kids beyond her -- to live as normal lives as possible.

"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad,'" Hannah Jeter wrote. "That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

"We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to," she added. "I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less."

As for whether any kids will play baseball like their future Hall-of-Fame father, Hannah Jeter wrote, "We're gonna have a little talk first."

The 26-year-old fashion model and Yankee legend tied the knot in Napa in July.