Yankees Announce Birth of Derek and Hannah Jeter's Baby Girl

Derek Jeter is now the proud father of a beautiful baby girl, according to the Yankees.

The Yankees tweeted congrats to the 42-year-old former shortstop and his wife, Hannah, on the birth of their daughter Bella Raine Jeter Friday afternoon.

"We can't wait to meet her!" the tweet said.

The celebrity couple hasn't officially confirmed the birth of their daughter. Hannah Jeter announced in February on The Players Tribune — a sports journalism site founded by her husband — that the couple was expecting.

In that February post, Hannah Jeter said she and her husband recognized their child would be born into an "extraordinary situation," but wanted their little girl — and any possible kids beyond her — to live as normal lives as possible.

"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad,'" Hannah Jeter wrote. "That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

"We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to," she added. "I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less."

As for whether any kids would play baseball like their future Hall of Fame father, Hannah Jeter wrote, "We're gonna have a little talk first."

The 26-year-old fashion model and Yankee legend tied the knot in Napa last summer.