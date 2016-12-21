A delivery worker bringing material to a construction site in Manhattan plunged down a 15- to 20-foot hole Wednesday afternoon, and had to be rescued by firefighters and police through a pulley system, authorities said. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A delivery worker bringing material to a construction site in Manhattan plunged down a 15- to 20-foot hole Wednesday afternoon, and had to be rescued by firefighters and police through a pulley system, authorities said.

The worker was bringing material to a new building being constructed at 221 West 29th St., near 7th Avenue in Chelsea just after 2 p.m. when he fell, fire officials said.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit and the FDNY responded and set up a pulley system over the hole, about 4 feet in diameter. Two first reponsders climbed down a ladder, looked over the victim and then secured him into a basket.

Crews pulled him up vertically, and once on ground level, paramedics took over and transported him to Bellevue Hospital. The rescue lasted about a half-hour.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.