Delays on Metro-North’s Hudson Line After Fire Cuts Electricity - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Delays on Metro-North’s Hudson Line After Fire Cuts Electricity

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Delays on Metro-North’s Hudson Line After Fire Cuts Electricity
    File photo

    The Hudson Line on Metro-North was experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes Saturday evening following a fire, officials said.

    Delays were up to 50 minutes in both directions as of 6 p.m., MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

    Only one track was being used after a fire caused damage to a third rail and cut electricity. Single-tracking was in effect from Morris Heights to Marble Hill in the Bronx, Donovan said.

    Electricity was eventually restored to the affected track, but delays continued.

    Four trains were delayed for 30 minutes and four to six trains were delayed for 15 minutes, officials said.

    I-Team: Questions Over Sleep Apnea Testing on Train EngineersI-Team: Questions Over Sleep Apnea Testing on Train Engineers

    In the years since a train derailment at Spuyten Duyvil that killed four people, the MTA has made testing for sleep apnea on engineers a top priority. Pei-Sze Cheng investigates how much progress they're making.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017)


    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us