The Hudson Line on Metro-North was experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes Saturday evening following a fire, officials said.

Delays were up to 50 minutes in both directions as of 6 p.m., MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Only one track was being used after a fire caused damage to a third rail and cut electricity. Single-tracking was in effect from Morris Heights to Marble Hill in the Bronx, Donovan said.

Electricity was eventually restored to the affected track, but delays continued.

Four trains were delayed for 30 minutes and four to six trains were delayed for 15 minutes, officials said.

