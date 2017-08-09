Delays are up to 50 minutes on the inbound upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

Delays grew to about 45 minutes due to late running construction on the Cross Bronx Expressway. The construction cleared just after 6 a.m. and all lanes reopened.

However, a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the same level was reported shortly after the construction cleared and had two lanes blocked, bringing the delays up to 50 minutes.

The Lincoln and the Holland are better options for commuters as both are at about 25-minute delays.