Last week transit advocates rode the subways to survey the rails and Tuesday those results will be heard. Marc Santia reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017)

E, F, B, D, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains are experiencing delays because of signal problems in Manhattan, as well as police activity and a train with mechanical problems in Brooklyn.

An NYPD investigation at Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn is causing delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines.

A signal problem at 65th Street in Queens is causing delays for southbound E and F trains.

A train with mechanical problems at Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn is causing delays for B and D trains.

At least one B train was suspended and riders were forced to take an F train.



Riders said they were being told to get off the B train after it was held at West Fourth Street for 15 minutes due to a stalled train at Broadway-Lafayette Street, where there had been problems earlier Tuesday morning.

Members of the City Council surveyed commuters last week for a report card on the subway system. Their survey of 2,000 riders found 75 percent said delays and overcrowding were the biggest issues. That same group of people reported being stuck on crowded trains or platforms four times a week.