There are delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains in Manhattan, and traffic is building on Broadway because of a police investigation at the 72nd Street subway station.

The MTA said someone had been hit by a train at the station. There was a heavy emergency response at the station shortly before 6 p.m.



In addition to the subway delays, the investigation is snarling traffic on Broadway at West 72nd Street. The entire left side of the northbound roadway is closed and traffic is backed up for at least five blocks.





Northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Nevins Street to 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

Northbound 3 trains are running local from Times Square-42nd Street to 96th Street.

Northbound 3 trains are bypassing 72nd Street.

Northbound 5 trains are running local from Third Avenue-149th Street to East 180th Street.



