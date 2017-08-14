What to Know The can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed"

Starting Monday, weary tri-state commuters can now drink "Delayed" while they're delayed at New York Penn Station.

Long Island-based Blue Point Brewery is debuting its new beer Monday at Shake Shack in Penn Station. The beer, called "Delayed," will be offered exclusively at the Manhattan transit hub, and the company plans to launch the new brew with a four-hour kickoff party starting at 4 p.m., just in time for the evening rush.

The can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed."

But "Delayed" won't leave a (too) bitter taste in your mouth. According to the official release: "Brewed with a blend of floral, spicy hops for subtle apple and lemon-lime aroma, DELAYED Pilsner is balanced by slight honey notes from a creamy malt body. The result is a crisp, drinkable Pilsner that will make your crowded, frustrating, too-much-body-heat-filled delay just a bit more bearable."

Blue Point president Todd Ahsmann says the brewery came up with the idea after Gov. Cuomo said construction at Penn Station could result in a "summer of hell" for commuters.

Though Cuomo's ominous prediction has fallen short halfway through the summer-long Amtrak work, Ahsmann says he and his employees have spent plenty of time delayed at Penn waiting for LIRR trains to take them back home.