Deer Trapped on Ice in Connecticut

A deer is trapped on thin ice on the Farmington River in Simsbury along Riverside Drive.

A couple coyotes chased the female deer onto the ice, according to Simsbury's animal control officer, Mark Rudewicz.

At one point, the deer was in the water, but she was able to pull herself up onto the ice and make her way toward the edge of the river, he said.

An animal rights group will be throwing dirt onto the ice to provide a source of traction so the deer can get off the ice on its own.

"Human emotion is, you know, you want to rescue it. There's that humane component. It's an animal, we're here to help everyone," Rudewicz said.

The deer appeared to be exhausted, but Rudewicz hoped after she rested and gained some strength back, the deer would be able to make it back to the river bank on her own.