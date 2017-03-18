Slippery Predicament: Deer Stuck on NJ Pond, Police Say

A deer was stuck Saturday on a frozen pond in Roxbury Township, New Jersey. A concerned citizen shared this video.

A deer was stuck on an icy New Jersey pond Saturday and officials were trying figure out how to rescue it, police said.

Video showed the deer stuck in the middle of the pond near Willow Walk and Pondside in Roxbury Township.

Officials from animal control and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management were heading to the pond, Roxbury police said.

The deer had been on the pond all day, but was closer to the shore by evening, police said. Officers hoped the snow would help the deer get traction and stand up on its own.

Animal Control officials were tring to get the resources needed to rescue the deer, police said.