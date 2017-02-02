The death of a 3-year-old Brooklyn Boy found unconscious in his home in November has been ruled a homicide.
The city's medical examiner said Thursday that Jaden Jordan died from "abusive head and neck trauma."
Jaden had a fractured skull and a lacerated spleen and liver when authorities arrived at his Brooklyn home on Nov. 28.
The boyfriend of the child's mother, 24-year-old Salvatore Lucchesse, was arrested on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Law enforcement sources said Jordan was found soiled. Lucchesse initially claimed he placed the boy in the bathtub to take a shower and the child slipped and hit his head. He claimed he gave Jordan CPR. But the sources said the injuries weren't consistent with being given CPR.
The city's Administration for Children's Service got a complaint on the boy but wasn't able to locate little Jaden, who died several days later.