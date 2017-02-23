New York Town Warns of Potentially Deadly 'Red Devil' Heroin Batch | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New York Town Warns of Potentially Deadly 'Red Devil' Heroin Batch

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eastchester Police

    Police in one Westchester County town are warning residents about a potentially deadly batch of heroin making the rounds.

    It wasn't clear if anyone had died from consuming the heroin, labeled "Red Devil," but Eastchester police said in a Facebook Post they were alerting the public "due to the ongoing health concerns regarding opioids and heroin." 

    The warning comes a day after authorities took down a series of opiate distribution operations on Staten Island, arresting and charging a dozen people. Of them, nine face a variety of federal charges related to the distribution of heroin and oxycodone, while the rest face state charges. 

    More than 100 people may have died on the island last year alone from drug overdoses, the prosecutor's office told the Staten Island Advance in January.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us