Police in one Westchester County town are warning residents about a potentially deadly batch of heroin making the rounds.

It wasn't clear if anyone had died from consuming the heroin, labeled "Red Devil," but Eastchester police said in a Facebook Post they were alerting the public "due to the ongoing health concerns regarding opioids and heroin."

The warning comes a day after authorities took down a series of opiate distribution operations on Staten Island, arresting and charging a dozen people. Of them, nine face a variety of federal charges related to the distribution of heroin and oxycodone, while the rest face state charges.

More than 100 people may have died on the island last year alone from drug overdoses, the prosecutor's office told the Staten Island Advance in January.