3 Dead in House Fires in Brooklyn and New Jersey

By Katherine Creag and Rana Novini

    Three people died in a pair of unrelated overnight fires that broke out in homes in Brooklyn and New Jersey, authorities say. 

    A 59-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were killed when a three-alarm blaze engulfed a 2 1/2-story home on 44th Street in Borough Park shortly around 4 a.m. Fire officials say the fire broke out on the first floor. 

    Another third-alarm fire claimed a life in Westfield, officials say. Two other people in the home were not hurt. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene on Prospect Street. Nine other agencies assisted. 

    The person who died was found on the second floor, authorities said. Video from the scene showed the home completely destroyed. No other homes were damaged. 

    It's not clear what caused either fire.

    Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

