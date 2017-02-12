Tractor-Trailer Crash on NJ Turnpike Kills 2: Troopers | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Tractor-Trailer Crash on NJ Turnpike Kills 2: Troopers

By Wale Aliyu

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC New York
    A tractor-trailer and a Nissan Altima crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike near Teaneck, troopers say.

    A tractor-trailer and a car collided on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, killing both people in the car, state troopers said. 

    The crash near Exit 70 in Teaneck closed the northbound lanes of the Turnpike for about four hours. 

    A man and a woman in a Nissan Altima died, New Jersey State Police said. Their ages and identities weren't immediately released. 

    The truck driver remained on the scene. No arrests have been made.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Davey Thomas Tucker/Facebook

    It wasn't yet clear whether icy conditions played a role in the crash. Ice, sleet and freezing rain fell on most of the tri-state area Sunday. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us