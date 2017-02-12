Tractor-Trailer Crash on NJ Turnpike Kills 2: Troopers

A tractor-trailer and a Nissan Altima crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike near Teaneck, troopers say.

A tractor-trailer and a car collided on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, killing both people in the car, state troopers said.

The crash near Exit 70 in Teaneck closed the northbound lanes of the Turnpike for about four hours.

A man and a woman in a Nissan Altima died, New Jersey State Police said. Their ages and identities weren't immediately released.

The truck driver remained on the scene. No arrests have been made.

It wasn't yet clear whether icy conditions played a role in the crash. Ice, sleet and freezing rain fell on most of the tri-state area Sunday.