Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information after they found two dead dogs in a crate outside an animal shelter on Long Island.

The dogs were found late Monday afternoon, right next to the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, the Nassau County district attorney's office says.

One is a gray and black male pit bull, and the other is a tan female pit bull. Both were about 3 years old, and weighed 60 to 70 pounds each.

The SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever's responsible for the death of the animals.