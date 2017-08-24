A man and woman from Jersey City who were moving to Florida dumped their 3-year-old dogs in a cage with little to no water near an animal shelter on Long Island, where the animals died within an hour as temperatures climbed near 90 degrees, authorities say.

The two young pit bulls were found dead late the afternoon of July 31, right next to the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, the Nassau County district attorney's office has said. Photos the SCPA released from the scene are too graphic to publish unedited.

Officials say the two people arrested drove around the area a few times before dropping the pups -- one a gray and black male dog, the other a tan female dog -- near the shelter. According to the Nassau County district attorney's office, the duo left the dogs there because they couldn't bring them to Florida.

Initial court appearances were scheduled for Thursday. Details on the circumstances leading to the arrests weren't immediately clear, but authorities had asked for the public's help in closing the case.