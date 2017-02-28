Mayor de Blasio Unveils Plan to Combat Rising Homelessness

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to add more shelters to keep people off the streets. Andrew Siff Reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to reduce the homelessness within four years.

Acknowledging that the city's shelter population has gone up by 18 percent since he took office -- from 51,000 to 60,000 currently -- de Blasio said he wants there to be 2,500 fewer homeless people within four years.

Part of that plan includes opening 90 new shelters while reducing the total number of shelters by 45 percent. De Blasio also wants to eliminate housing clusters, the expensive apartments in rundown buildings that the city pays for.

"It doesn't take us to nirvana," he said. "This is a blood-and-guts war strategy."

Critics say the plan is well-intentioned but focuses too much on shelters.

"It's helpful in order to improve conditions, but we are missing the piece on increasing the number of housing placements for families and individuals moving out of shelter," said Giselle Routhier for the Coalition for the Homeless.

And then there's the issue of where to build the shelters. Past proposals have been blocked by local community boards.

But one former and possibly future rival this election year, Christine Quinn, who runs a nonprofit focused on homeless families, says the mayor seems to have found the right approach.

De Blasio says the city has to start somewhere but wants now to keep expectations low.

"We will make progress but it will be incremental," he said.