De Blasio, Lawyers Questioned by Manhattan District Attorney Amid Fundraising Investigation | NBC New York
De Blasio, Lawyers Questioned by Manhattan District Attorney Amid Fundraising Investigation

The mayor said he hasn't been informed that he is the target of an investigation

By Melissa Russo

    What to Know

    • The mayor says he has not been called before a grand jury, nor has he been informed he's the target of an investigation

    • The DA is looking into whether the mayor's efforts to try and elect a Democratic majority in the state Senate violated campaign finance laws

    • De Blasio is also facing a federal probe into fundraising for his political nonprofit, the Campaign for One New York

    Mayor Blasio said Wednesday he has been questioned by the Manhattan district attorney's office, which is conducting an investigation into his fundraising activities.

    The mayor and his lawyers were interviewed a "few weeks back," de Blasio said at a press briefing in downtown Brooklyn.  

    "I'm not gonna characterize [the meeting]," he told reporters. "It was fine."

    He added that he has not been called before a grand jury.

    The mayor is being probed about whether his fundraising endeavors to try and elect a Democratic majority in the state Senate violated campaign finance laws. He said hasn't been informed that he's the target of an investigation.

    The Manhattan district attorney's office opened the investigation after the state Board of Elections accused the mayor of routing donations to three upstate senate candidates to avoid donation limits.

    De Blasio is also facing a federal probe into fundraising for his political nonprofit, the Campaign for One New York. He and his aides are accused of taking official action for donors in exchange for contributions to his nonprofit or 2013 mayoral campaign.

    Published 37 minutes ago

