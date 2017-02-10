Dave & Buster’s to Open First New Jersey Location

Dave & Buster's is set to open its first New Jersey location in November 2017.

Dave & Buster’s is finally coming to the Garden State.

The restaurant arcade chain is set to open in Woodbridge in November 2017, the township announced Wednesday.

The entertainment venue will take the place formerly occupied by the upper-level of Sears in Woodbridge Center.

Construction of the 36,000 square-foot space is slated to begin this month, according to the town.

“Woodbridge Township has quickly become a hub of new, exciting, innovative and casual dining restaurants and hospitality and we are thrilled to have Dave & Buster’s joining the Woodbridge Township hospitality community,” Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac said in a press release.

Dave & Buster’s has 93 locations around the country, including both New York and Connecticut.