A Long Island man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with his 12-year-old in the car, Suffolk County police officials said.

Alan Bauser of Medford was driving a 2008 Hyundai southbound on North Ocean Avenue and Middle Country Road when a Sixth Precinct patrol officer spotted him zig-zagging between his lane and the roadway shoulder at around 11:35 p.m., police said.

The officer stopped the 42-year-old to conduct sobriety tests, which he failed. Authorities said Bauser allegedly admitted to overusing his prescription medicationwhile his 12-year-old daughter was in the car.

Further investigation revealed the daughter had a family court order of protection requiring Bauser to refrain from misusing prescription medication in her prescence, officials said. His daughter was released to a family member.

Authorities said Bauser was arrested Saturday and faced a host of charges including driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra's Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's to be arrianged in Central Islip on Sunday.