Dems Announce Deal With Trump to Protect Young Immigrants, But He Denies It

The top House and Senate Democrats said they had reached agreement with President Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements — not including Trump's long-sought border wall. But Trump denied having reached a deal in tweets, and insisted that the wall will be built. The purported agreement, which would be the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition, was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi following a White House dinner that Republican lawmakers weren't invited to attend. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which provided temporary work permits and shielded recipients from deportation. Trump ended the program earlier this month and gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the statuses of the so-called "Dreamers" begin to expire. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders partially disputed their characterization, saying over Twitter that "excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to."

Manager of Nursing Home Where 8 Died Has Been Charged Before

The manager of a Florida nursing home where eight people died following Hurricane Irma has a history of health-care fraud accusations. Federal court records show the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami filed civil charges in 2004 against Dr. Jack Michel and Larkin Health Systems, among others. That company owns The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which had eight patients pronounced dead. In 1997, before Michel owned Larkin, federal prosecutors say he was part of a kickback scheme that involved paying doctors for referrals and admission to Larkin Community Hospital. Prosecutors say that after he bought the hospital in 1998, Michel and others fraudulently increased the number of patients at the facility, along with their Medicare and Medicaid revenues, by bringing in patients from nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The case was settled in 2006 for $15.4 million. The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills said in a statement that Hurricane Irma had knocked out a transformer that powered its air conditioning. The incident raised fears about the safety of Florida's 4 million senior citizens amid power outages that could last for days. After the outage, five women and three men ranging in age from 70 to 99 died at the Rehabilitation Center.

Judge Revokes Bail for “Pharma Bro” Over Hillary Clinton Hair Bounty

A judge jailed former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli after finding that he violated his bail on a securities fraud conviction with a social media posting she agreed posed a threat to Hillary Clinton. Defense attorneys had argued at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn that the post by Shkreli, offering a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could grab him one of Clinton's hairs while she's on a book tour, was political satire. But U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto didn't see the humor, saying the offer could be taken seriously by fellow Clinton detractors. The Clinton offer could be viewed as "a solicitation of an assault," the judge said before revoking Shkreli's $5 million bail. Shkreli has apologized for his behavior, saying he is not a violent person.

Student Killed Confronting Shooter at High School, Officials Say

A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said. The suspect, who a classmate described as being obsessed with previous school shootings, was taken into custody. The wounded victims were expected to survive, officials said. The shooter brought two weapons to Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, but the first one he tried to fire jammed, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters. The sheriff said the shooter fired more rounds down the hallway, striking the other students, before a school staffer could stop him. An official called it a courageous act that prevented further bloodshed. A student said the shooter had many friends and was not bullied.

Study Prompts Call to Examine Flu Vaccine and Miscarriages

A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies found that women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots that included protection against swine flu. Vaccine experts think the results may reflect the older age and other miscarriage risks for the women, and not the flu shots. Health officials say there is no reason to change the government recommendation that all pregnant women be vaccinated against the flu. They say the flu itself is a much greater danger to women and their fetuses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reached out to a doctor's group, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, to warn them the study is coming out and help them prepare for a potential wave of worry from expectant moms, CDC officials said. Past studies have found flu vaccines are safe during pregnancy, though there's been little research on impact of flu vaccinations given in the first three months of pregnancy. Flu and its complications kill thousands of Americans every year.

Frank Vincent, Actor Known for “The Sopranos,” Dies at 80

Frank Vincent, a veteran character actor who often played tough guys, including mob boss Phil Leotardo on "The Sopranos," has died. He was 80. Vincent died peacefully, a statement from his family said. No cause of death was given. Besides Leotardo, the ruthless New York mob boss who frequently clashed with Tony Soprano on the popular HBO drama and who was memorably whacked at a service station, Vincent portrayed gangsters for director Martin Scorsese. He appeared in "Raging Bull," ''Goodfellas" — where he played Billy Batts, a made man in the Gambino crime family — and "Casino," playing Frank Marino, based on real-life gangster Frank Cullotta. Vincent had small roles in two Spike Lee films, "Do the Right Thing" and "Jungle Fever," and also was in "The Pope of Greenwich Village," ''Last Exit to Brooklyn," ''Night Falls on Manhattan" and "Shark Tale," among his more than 50 movies.