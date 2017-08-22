Cyndi Lauper appears to have dropped the asking price for her gorgeous home in Stamford, Connecticut, from $1.25 million to $935 million, according to the updated listing.

The French Country Colonial-style estate sits on the 1.58-acre property. The 3885-square-foot home's interior was designed by Howard Kaplan, and includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and three fireplaces.

Designer Vince Camuto, founder of Nine West, built the house in 1975. Then, the house was assessed at $601,290. See the listing.