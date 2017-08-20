Police say this man attacked another man in a Brooklyn deli before being stopped by customers.

Customers inside a Brooklyn deli are being credited with saving a man from a knife-wielding attacker, police say.

The NYPD says around 1:30 Saturday afternoon a man walked up to another man from behind in World Deli on Neptune Avenue in Seagate and stabbed him once in the neck. When the victim fell to the floor, the suspect kicked the man numerous times, police said.

Customers intervened and stopped the suspect from hurting the man further, police said. The suspect then ran out of the deli and away from the scene.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, officials said. The victim knows the man who attacked him, police said, but the circumstances leading up to attack were not immediately known.

Police Sunday night released a photo of the 40-something-year-old suspect they are looking for. Investigators urge witnesses to call the NYPD with tips that could lead to his arrest.