Cuomo's Underground Subway Tour Raises Questions - NBC New York
OLY-NY
Train Pain

Train Pain

Everything you need to know about this summer's Penn Station repairs

Cuomo's Underground Subway Tour Raises Questions

Days after MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said he was investigating Mayor de Blasio for holding up a train for a subway-related photo-op, Gov. Cuomo had a photo-op of his own on the tracks of the A train as he explored the antiquated infrastructure that powers the century-old system. Did the governor's underground trip inconvenience commuters? The governor's office and the MTA said it didn't, but a transit analyst says trains would have had to slow down while the governor and others were on the tracks. Melissa Russo reports.

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us