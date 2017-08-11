Cuomo's Underground Subway Tour Raises Questions

Days after MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said he was investigating Mayor de Blasio for holding up a train for a subway-related photo-op, Gov. Cuomo had a photo-op of his own on the tracks of the A train as he explored the antiquated infrastructure that powers the century-old system. Did the governor's underground trip inconvenience commuters? The governor's office and the MTA said it didn't, but a transit analyst says trains would have had to slow down while the governor and others were on the tracks. Melissa Russo reports.