Three people have been shot in Brooklyn, police say.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the neck, and a 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were each shot in the leg on Union Street in Crown Heights at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

They were taken to Kings County Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No arrest has been made, but police say it doesn't appear the shooter and victims knew each other.