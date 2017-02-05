The city of Trenton is being forced to clean up after some un-invited visitors.

Residents will have to watch their step as streets, sidewalks and lawns are covered with crow poop.

The mess comes from a recent spike in crows migrating and roosting in the downtown area. In a report published by the Trentonian, some of those areas have been completely covered in crow defecation. Nowhere is safe as trees, signs, and cars have been speckled with white, brown, and black spots.

The city is now trying to drive them away. The city hopes that the cleanup process will begin in the next couple days. They will use pyrotechnics to drive the birds away from residential areas and force them to- humanely- relocate. City officials have also taken out advertisements in local newspapers and informed citizens door-to-door about when the removal process will take place.

Residents say the poop smells too, and are concerned it could get tracked into buildings from people walking around town.

While this isn’t a new issue for the city, the Trenton Mayor’s Office tells NBC10 that they are unsure why the crows are flocking into Trenton. He also admits it has been a growing a problem in the recent months.

Scott Miller owns “Exit 7A” recording studio in Trenton, and has been dealing with the defecation since September. Not only are they decorating the city, Miller says the crows are noisy and pointed out that the population seems to be growing exponentially. In all, this has been a 5 and ½ month process for him and other residents trying to fix the problem.

The city talked with the EPA and the Division of Wildlife to craft the least disruptive and most effective way of driving the crows away.

Residents are watching their step as streets, sidewalks and lawns are covered with crow poop.

The mess comes from a recent spike in crows migrating and roosting in the downtown area. According to a report from the Trentonian, some of those areas have been completely covered in crow defecation. Nowhere is safe as trees, signs, and cars have been speckled with white, brown, and black spots.

The city is now trying to drive them away. The city hopes that the cleanup process will begin in the next couple days. They will use pyrotechnics to drive the birds away from residential areas and force them to humanely relocate. City officials have also taken out advertisements in local newspapers and informed citizens door-to-door about when the removal process will take place.

Residents say the poop smells too, and are concerned it could get tracked into buildings from people walking around town.

While this isn’t a new issue for the city, the Trenton Mayor’s Office tells NBC10 that they are unsure why the crows are flocking into Trenton. He also admits it has been a growing problem in the recent months.

Scott Miller owns “Exit 7A” recording studio in Trenton, and has been dealing with the defecation since September. Not only are they decorating the city, Miller says the crows are noisy and pointed out that the population seems to be growing exponentially. In all, this has been a 5 ½ month process for him and other residents trying to fix the problem.

The city has talked with the EPA and the Division of Wildlife to craft the least disruptive and most effective way of driving the crows away.