Man Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway in Queens: NYPD

Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens Wednesday evening.

The victim was hit on the highway at 109th Avenue in Queens Village shortly after 8 p.m., fire officials said. The vehicle remained on the scene.

The victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with serious injuries.