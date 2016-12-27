Three people died and at least four were believed to be injured in an accident on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday that snarled the commute as many returned to work following a long holiday weekend, authorities say.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the 5:45 a.m. crash on the eastbound side of the highway at Webster Avenue; three people were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in serious condition and another two victims were evaluated at the scene.

All lanes were closed as authorities investigated.

Delays of nearly an hour were reported at the George Washington Bridge; traffic was also snarled on the westbound Cross Bronx.

A second accident at the Sheridan Expressway was also causing problems for the commute.