Bobcat Attacks 3 at Conn. Social Service Group's Greenhouse

A sickly looking bobcat attacked three women at a Connecticut farm run by a social service organization in Colchester Tuesday morning and has been put down, according to officials at the scene.

Colchester fire officials said the bobcat bit one person and scratched two others in the greenhouse on the property of the Caring Community, a residential and day program on Waterhole Road in Colchester.

The bobcat jumped on one women and scratched the other two when they came to her aid.

All women are clients of the Caring Community and were brought to the Marlborough Medical Center, according to DEEP.

The bobcat was shot and killed at the scene and the state Department of Health will test it for rabies.