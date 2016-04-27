Crews Continue to Battle Wildfire at Upstate NY Park

Smoke wafts into the sky in Ulster County.

Crews are still battling a brush fire at an upstate New York park that has now scorched more than 2,000 acres.

State officials say they'd contained about 35 percent of the flames at the Sam's Point Preserve in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County Wednesday evening, thanks in part to Tuesday's rain. The blaze has been burning for the past four days.

Two state police helicopters continue to airdrop water over the spreading flames.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said another 70 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, bringing the number of personnel on the scene to nearly 300.

The fire has spread across a rugged, heavily wooded section of the Shawangunk Mountains on the park's southern part. The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of park visitors.

Only one structure has been threatened by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

