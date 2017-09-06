Craig Carton, co-host of WFAN's morning sports talk radio show "Boomer & Carton," has been arrested on investment fraud-related counts, an official familiar with the case tells NBC 4 New York. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Craig Carton, co-host of WFAN's morning sports talk show "Boomer & Carton," has been arrested on investment fraud-related counts in connection with an alleged fake ticket scam, sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

The FBI arrested Carton, 48, at his home in Manhattan early Wednesday, the sources said. He was allegedly involved in an investment scam through which he and another man claimed to be running a discount ticket broker business that never existed, according to the sources.



The two allegedly ripped a few investors off of a few million dollars. Details on the investigation were expected to be released later Wednesday.

Carton has co-hosted the popular sports talk show with Boomer Esiason in September 2007.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to WFAN for comment on the arrest. Neither Carton nor a rep for him could immediately be reached for comment.

