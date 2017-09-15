Police in Saddle River, New Jersey say a small dog was attacked by a coyote Sunday night, marking the fourth aggressive encounter with a coyote in the borough in just over a month. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Monday, May 18, 2015)

A pack of coyotes descended on a dog walker in a New Jersey community Thursday, prompting police to warn residents about leaving pets and small children unattended outside.

Saddle River police said a dog walker on Oak Road reported being confronted by five coyotes, which circled the dog walker and the small leashed dog within a six-foot radius.

A passing driver spotted them and began honking their horn and got out to help, and the coyotes ran off, police said.

Wildlife officials are working with police to monitor coyotes in the area. Saddle River police say people walking or jogging outside, especially with pets, should consider carrying a compressed air horn or a walking stick to ward off coyotes if they encounter them.

Saddle River has seen a number of coyote attacks in recent years: in one monthlong period in 2015, four aggressive coyote attacks were reported.

Wildlife experts say people can reduce the risk of coyote conflicts by not feeding them and securing trash and pets, among other steps.