"Dumbo" is the last remaining coyote of the family that took up residence at LaGuardia Airport last year.

What to Know The Port Authority says the animals pose a threat to its employees and members of the community

Animal rights activists say the agency has euthanized 10 coyotes near the area since November

Coyotes have been spotted periodically in New York City since the 1990

Animal rights activists are announcing a nationwide search for a wildlife sanctuary to take in Dumbo, the last of the remaining coyotes from a family recently euthanized after taking up residence near LaGuardia Airport.

Members of the Wild Dog Foundation planned a news briefing for Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue on the fate of the 11-month-old Dumbo, named by activists for its large round ears.

The Port Authority has been capturing and euthanizing the animals, which took over a vacant lot at the Queens airport that has since been converted to a parking lot.

"The coyotes pose a threat to our employees and members of the community, including children who use nearby baseball fields," the Port Authority told NBC 4 New York in November. "Repeated efforts to force the coyotes to leave the area have not succeeded."

The agency said it developed the cull plan with approval from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Coyotes have been spotted periodically in New York City since the 1990s. Experts estimated in 2015 that the population was probably at least in the teens. They say New Yorkers should expect to see more of them as they become more comfortable adapting to city streets and parks.

Wildlife experts say people can reduce the risk of coyote conflicts by not feeding them and securing trash and pets, among other steps.