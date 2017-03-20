A man attacked a couple in their 60s -- apparently at random -- at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday, and police are still searching for the suspect, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

The sources said the man and woman were standing at a first-floor information booth when the suspect came up to them and punched both in the face. The male victim suffered a bloody lip.

The suspect then fled, the sources said, kicking a door and shattering the glass.