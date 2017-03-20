Couple Randomly Attacked at Port Authority Info Booth: Sources | NBC New York
Couple Randomly Attacked at Port Authority Info Booth: Sources

By Marc Santia

    A man attacked a couple in their 60s -- apparently at random -- at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday, and police are still searching for the suspect, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

    The sources said the man and woman were standing at a first-floor information booth when the suspect came up to them and punched both in the face. The male victim suffered a bloody lip.

    The suspect then fled, the sources said, kicking a door and shattering the glass. 

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

