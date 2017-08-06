Cornell-Bound Teen Drowns in Ithaca Falls Gorge - NBC New York
Cornell-Bound Teen Drowns in Ithaca Falls Gorge

    Ithaca Fire Department
    Crews searching for the missing swimmer in Fall Creek on Saturday.

    A teenager from the Bronx who was going to start college this fall as a freshman at Cornell drowned while swimming in the Ithaca Falls gorge, officials said. 

    Winston Samuel Perez Ventura's body was found in the gorge by a New York State dive team Saturday evening, Ithaca police said. 

    Ventura was in Ithaca for an on-campus pre-freshman summer program at Cornell, said Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life. 

    He drowned while swimming in Fall Creek, Lombardi said. 

    "He was an exceptional person who would have contributed greatly to our university community," Lombardi said. 

    Ventura planned to study at the College of Architecture, Art and Planning, Lombardi said. 

    A Facebook post on the college's Facebook page from December showed his reaction when he was accepted. 

