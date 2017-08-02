Cops Seek Driver Who Ran Over Woman on Staten Island and Kept Going: Police - NBC New York
Cops Seek Driver Who Ran Over Woman on Staten Island and Kept Going: Police

    Police are trying to track down the driver of a Honda who ran over a woman and kept going. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    A person driving a black car ran over a woman on Staten Island last month and didn’t stop, police say.

    The 62-year-old woman was crossing Clove Road near Woodlawn Avenue in Concord in the rain around 8 a.m. on July 14 when a black Honda barreled into her, the NYPD said.

    The driver of the Honda kept on going, police said.

    The woman survived, but she was seriously hurt and sent to an area hospital.

    Police say the driver of this car ran over a woman on Staten Island and didn't stop.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Investigators on Tuesday night released surveillance video from the scene, which shows the car dragging the woman along the road as her umbrella falls to the ground near where she was hit.

    Police said the black Honda is a two-door Accord with New York plates.

    Published 23 minutes ago

