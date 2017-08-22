Cops Seek Driver of Fleeing Car That Hit 16-Year-Old Girl Riding Bike in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Cops Seek Driver of Fleeing Car That Hit 16-Year-Old Girl Riding Bike in Brooklyn

    Investigators say the driver of the white vehicle sped off after hitting the 16- year-old girl riding her bike. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver that struck and injured a teenage girl riding her bike in Brooklyn back in June, cops say.

    The NYPD says back on June 10, the 16-year-old girl was riding her bike on Farragut Road in East Flatbush when a white vehicle hit her at the intersection of East 39th Street and sped off.

    The car, either a van or SUV, continued traveling north on East 39th Street after hitting the girl, police said. The teenage bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released, according to the NYPD.

    Police say the driver of this white vehicle hit a girl on her bike and sped off.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Video from the scene shows the car hit the girl in the distance and then speed off as the teenager lays in the road.

    Investigators want witnesses to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers line with tips that may lead to an arrest of the runaway driver.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

