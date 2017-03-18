Police say a New Jersey man has been arrested after a police stop for a broken tail light revealed drugs and weapons inside his car.

Detectives stopped Charles Smallwood around 1 p.m. after they saw him driving a gray 2013 Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light near Elizabeth Avenue and Alpine Street, Newark police said.

When they approached his car, they noticed the 27-year-old allegedly had a black .357 Magnum loaded with six hollow point bullets. Authorities said the handgun had been reported stolen, and he was immediately arrested.

Detectives also found 396 glassine envelopes of heroin and $1,036, police said.

Smallwood faces possession and distribution of a controlled substance, weapon possession and stolen property charges.