Cops Pull Over NJ Man Driving With 396 Envelopes of Heroin, Handgun | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Pull Over NJ Man Driving With 396 Envelopes of Heroin, Handgun

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police say a New Jersey man has been arrested after a police stop for a broken tail light revealed drugs and weapons inside his car.

    Detectives stopped Charles Smallwood around 1 p.m. after they saw him driving a gray 2013 Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light near Elizabeth Avenue and Alpine Street, Newark police said.

    When they approached his car, they noticed the 27-year-old allegedly had a black .357 Magnum loaded with six hollow point bullets. Authorities said the handgun had been reported stolen, and he was immediately arrested.

    Detectives also found 396 glassine envelopes of heroin and $1,036, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Smallwood faces possession and distribution of a controlled substance, weapon possession and stolen property charges.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us